Back to School on BVTM: Calvert ISD superintendent excited for students, staff to use new building this school year

By Karla Castillo
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There will be more than just new clothes and new school supplies this year for children within Calvert ISD.

Students and staff will get to use a brand new Pre-K through 12th grade school building.

Superintendent Thyrun Hurst was on Brazos Valley This Morning Thursday to talk about the 2023-2024 school year.

He said he’s excited about this new educational space.

“An opportunity to give our kids a level playing field to experience what a new biology lab looks like, with functioning microscopes,” said Hurst. “New technology, new equipment. All kids deserve this opportunity to have pride in something that they can call their own.”

Community members are invited to check out the facility during a ribbon cutting Monday, August 7. It’s at 10 a.m. at 310 Hickory St. in Calvert.

Campus tours and light refreshments will be available after the ceremony.

“We want to make this a community school. We want everybody to be a part of what we’re doing in terms of teaching and learning. Help to elevate our staff, elevate our great leaders, get behind us and support us,” said Hurst.

There’s also a Back to School rally Saturday, August 5.

It’s from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the school. There will be free food, haircuts and back to school supplies.

