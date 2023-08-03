Back to School on BVTM: Milano ISD superintendent discusses upcoming school year

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning EXTENDED(Recurring)
By Karla Castillo
Published: Aug. 3, 2023
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Summer break is winding down for children across the Brazos Valley.

The students in Milano ISD return to class August 15.

Superintendent Elisabeth Luevanos was on Brazos Valley This Morning Tuesday to talk about what families can expect in the new academic year.

“We are just so excited to welcome our kids through our school building,” said Luevanos. “I know our maintenance, our custodial staff, our administrative staff have been working so diligently this summer preparing everything. I know our teachers are excited to have our kids walk through. So we’re just excited for them to come in and make it another exceptional year as a Milano Eagle.”

Luevanos says it will be a busy year between academics and extracurricular activities.

“We are going to try to one, be extremely communicative through all of our different channels with all of the different events that we have,” she said.

She says she knows people are busy and encourages them to follow the district calendar to see where they can show their support.

“We have an amazing volunteer program through our Parent Teacher Organization,” she said. “They go above and beyond every single year blessing our staff, blessing our students. So they can call our campuses and ask to see what the need is, see if there’s an availability for them to join the PTO, and then how they can serve in their different events that we have throughout the year.”

