Bombers beat Baton Rouge 6-4 to advance to TCL championship game
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Bombers beat the Baton Rouge Rougarou 6-4 Wednesday night at Edible Field.

The Bombers broke a 3-3 tie with three runs in the 8th inning to take the lead for good.

With the win the Bombers sweep the best of three series against Baton Rouge and advances to the TCL championship game on Saturday night.

Their opponent will either be Seguin or Victoria. If the Generals win the series against the River Monsters then the Bombers will be on the road to play for the title. If Seguin wins the series against Victoria then Edible Field will host the title tilt.

