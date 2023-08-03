Brazos Valley Food Bank feeds community during Feast Of Caring

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For the 30th time the Brazos Valley Food Bank brought the community together to share a meal.

Beans, rice, sausage, salad and dessert was served for free Wednesday at the Brazos Center.

The event also served as a fundraiser for the food bank with the goal of raising $65,000.

“It’s probably one of the best examples of what the makeup of this community is,” said Brazos Valley Food Bank Board President Allan Clayton.

“I think it’s a giving community and this is an opportunity for those who are blessed and those who have more than others to give back and provide food for those who need it.”

The Feast Of Caring featured celebrity servers from the community which included City Councilmen, school district Superintendents, County Commissioners and members of the KBTX team.

