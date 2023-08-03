City of Bryan seeking applications for boards, commissions, and committees

Consider applying to serve on one of the city’s many volunteer boards, commissions and committees
The City of Bryan is seeking applications from residents who want to serve on one of the city's many volunteer boards, commissions and committees.
By Crystal Galny
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Are you interested in getting involved and contributing to the future of the City of Bryan?

The City of Bryan wants residents to consider applying to serve on one of the city’s many volunteer boards, commissions and committees.

By joining a city board, you can make a difference by having a say in how the City of Bryan grows and operates.

Whether your passion is history, library, parks, or senior citizen advocacy, there’s a board for everyone.

“It’s important to have a diverse group of people serving because it’s a reflection of our city. We need people with different points of view, not only to provide advice and guidance to their board, but City Council as well,” said City Secretary Mary Lynne Stratta. “Wherever your interests, background, or passion lies, there’s a place for you.”

Each committee or board meets at different frequencies. Some could meet as much as once a month or as little as once a year.

Applications are kept on file for one year and you can select the boards that interest you.

You can learn more about each board and apply at the City of Bryan’s website, or by calling 979-209-5002.

