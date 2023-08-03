Drought continues to expand with no widespread relief in sight

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a fruitful late spring and very early summer, repeated dry weather continues to put a stress on Texas.

The latest drought update (released every Thursday) shows drought continuing to expand into the area, with the most drought-stricken spots in the sate of Texas closer to the I-35 corridor.

Thursday’s update is technically not terrible news, with a large portion of the area in the minimal “abnormally dry” category, but a simple look around at non-irrigated spots will tell you that we are well on our way to drought. Expanding drought has also led to continued high fire danger. Burn Bans are in effect across the entire Brazos Valley, with a couple local fires over the past month. High fire danger is expected into this weekend, especially in the afternoon.

Any relief in sight? For some in northern Texas, some showers and a couple storms look possible into next week, but high pressure may keep any of us from seeing local rain through the next 5-7 days. We may see a slight pattern shift closer to mid-month, but the current plan is for drought to continue to expand for at least another week, likely two.

Max continues the drought conversation in the video linked below.

