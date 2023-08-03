Firefighters injured fighting San Jacinto County wildfire released from hospital

Two Texas A&M Forest Service firefighters were injured while working the Snowhill Fire in San Jacinto County Wednesday afternoon.
By Alex Egan
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Two Texas A&M Forest Service firefighters were injured while working the Snowhill Fire in San Jacinto County Wednesday afternoon.

The firefighters were treated and released from the hospital Thursday morning after suffering burns Wednesday.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire intensified in an area where personnel were constructing containment lines.

On Thursday, the Forest Service said it will conduct an internal fire review to assess what happened and “provide personnel an opportunity to learn and make improvements to mitigate risks/improve safety moving forward.”

The Snowhill Fire burned 215 acres in San Jacinto County.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

