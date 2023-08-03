First United Methodist Church seeking volunteers for Drive-Thru Grocery Giveaway

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The First United Methodist Church in College Station is having its monthly Drive-Thru Grocery Giveaway Saturday, Aug. 5.

The event is taking place on 1125 Wellborn Rd., and allows the church to do its part to combat food insecurity in Bryan-College Station and surrounding areas.

Participation is on a first-come-first-serve basis and has drive-thru style service for those in need.

They still need volunteers so head to their Facebook to find out how you can get involved.

