First United Methodist Church seeking volunteers for Drive-Thru Grocery Giveaway

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Delaney Peden
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The First United Methodist Church in College Station is having its monthly Drive-Thru Grocery Giveaway Saturday, Aug. 5.

The event is taking place on 1125 Wellborn Rd., and allows the church to do its part to combat food insecurity in Bryan-College Station and surrounding areas.

Participation is on a first-come-first-serve basis and has drive-thru style service for those in need.

They still need volunteers so head to their Facebook to find out how you can get involved.

