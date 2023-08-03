Fisher excited about experience on the 2023 roster

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team was pretty young a year ago and that inexperience in 2022, hopefully means a more experienced team this year.

Jimbo Fisher’s 2023 roster features 24 graduate or seniors on it. 11 of those are classified as 3 or more year letter winners.

In a time when red shirting is seldom done and players utilize the transfer portal, the Aggies have a very experience squad this year.

“You have some fourth and fifth your guys on this team which in today’s college football is very rare. We had a lot of guys come back. It’s fun because I mean there is a lot of experience. There is a lot of ball and they can pass that down to the other guys and I think that’s part of what’s going on in our off-season,” said head football coach Jimbo Fisher.

One of those 4th and 5th year players is Layden Robinson who is the most experience offensive lineman as a 4 year letterman.

