Focus at Four: Former President Trump Appears in Court Thursday

By Delaney Peden
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Former President Donald Trump appeared in court Thursday after his alleged scheme to hold on to power after the 2020 presidential election.

Crowds of people gathered outside the courthouse.

“In the last couple of hours, the crowd size out here has really ballooned,” KBTX’s Washington Correspondent Brendon Cullerton said. “I’d count more than 1,000 people out here. We’ve got Uncle Sam costumes, we’ve got Trump flags, we’ve got megaphones. Kind of a circus-like atmosphere as police are barricading the entrances to the courthouse where the more serious business is going on.”

Cullerton says the courtroom is much like any other.

“We know he’s being arraigned, that means he’s going to formally have his charges read to him,” Cullterton said. “He’s going to be booked, he’s going to be fingerprinted.”

The charges against Trump include conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

As Trump is running for president in the 2024 election, Cullerton says he expects that it will have an impact on his campaign.

“When he’s here in the courthouse, here in Washington, he’s not campaigning in Iowa, he’s not campaigning in New Hampshire,” Cullerton says, “So it definitely cuts into his time on the campaign trail.”

Trump has pled not guilty to all counts.

