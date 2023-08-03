Four Aggies head to U20 Pan American Championships

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M track & field team has four current and incoming student-athletes set to compete at the U20 Pan American Championships from August 4-6 at the Estadio Jose A. Figueroa Freyre.

Three Aggies will be representing the United States, including Jack Mann III, Camryn Dickson and Laila Hackett. Rounding out the A&M contingent is Abigail Martin who will don the Jamaican colors.

Mann III claimed the men’s U20 national title in the pole vault at the 2023 USATF Outdoor championships to qualify for the U20 Pan American Championships. He cruised to victory with a clearance of 5.30m/17-4.5, besting second place by 0.1m/3.75. The rising sophomore enters the championships also following a stellar rookie campaign for the Maroon & White, where he secured a silver medal in the pole vault at the SEC Outdoor Championships this spring. Mann III opens his championships Friday, August 4, at 4:35 p.m. CT.

Dickson is one of the leaders for the women’s sprint group at the championships for the Red, White and Blue following a silver and bronze medal showing in the 100m and 200m, respectively, at the U20 USATF outdoors. She will compete in both the 100m and 4x100m relay in Mayaguez. Dickson opens her campaign in the 100m Friday, with a start time set for 8 a.m., she then competes in the 4x100m relay Saturday at 6 p.m.

Hackett concludes the American representatives after punching her ticket to the championships following a fifth-place finish in the women’s 100m at the U20 USATF championships in a time of 11.50 seconds. She joins Dickson in the 4x100m relay pool.

Martin will compete in the women’s discuss event for Jamaica, carrying momentum from a personal best performance at the JAAA Budapest Quest event where she recorded a toss of 55.87m/183-3. Her competition starts Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

