Four Aggies head to U20 Pan American Championships

(KBTX)
By Tyler Pounds, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M track & field team has four current and incoming student-athletes set to compete at the U20 Pan American Championships from August 4-6 at the Estadio Jose A. Figueroa Freyre.

Three Aggies will be representing the United States, including Jack Mann III, Camryn Dickson and Laila Hackett. Rounding out the A&M contingent is Abigail Martin who will don the Jamaican colors.

Mann III claimed the men’s U20 national title in the pole vault at the 2023 USATF Outdoor championships to qualify for the U20 Pan American Championships. He cruised to victory with a clearance of 5.30m/17-4.5, besting second place by 0.1m/3.75. The rising sophomore enters the championships also following a stellar rookie campaign for the Maroon & White, where he secured a silver medal in the pole vault at the SEC Outdoor Championships this spring. Mann III opens his championships Friday, August 4, at 4:35 p.m. CT.

Dickson is one of the leaders for the women’s sprint group at the championships for the Red, White and Blue following a silver and bronze medal showing in the 100m and 200m, respectively, at the U20 USATF outdoors. She will compete in both the 100m and 4x100m relay in Mayaguez. Dickson opens her campaign in the 100m Friday, with a start time set for 8 a.m., she then competes in the 4x100m relay Saturday at 6 p.m.

Hackett concludes the American representatives after punching her ticket to the championships following a fifth-place finish in the women’s 100m at the U20 USATF championships in a time of 11.50 seconds. She joins Dickson in the 4x100m relay pool.

Martin will compete in the women’s discuss event for Jamaica, carrying momentum from a personal best performance at the JAAA Budapest Quest event where she recorded a toss of 55.87m/183-3. Her competition starts Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

To learn more about Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country, visit 12thMan.com and follow @aggietfxc across all social platforms.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Sheela Athreya, a professor in the Department of Anthropology at Texas A&M’s College of...
A&M faces accusations of sex discrimination, retaliation at Qatar campus
On Thursday afternoon, authorities identified the deceased as 41-year-old Brandon Hall.
BCSO identifies body found on Pleasant Hill Rd, homicide investigation underway
31-year-old Jose Daniel Vega Rodriguez is wanted for intoxication manslaughter and intoxication...
Somerville Police looking for man accused of causing deadly crash
Fatal crash generic
DPS releases new information on deadly crash in Milam County
This $2,060,000 safety project is contracted to Texas Materials Group.
TxDOT to begin widening SH 105 this month in Grimes County

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher at SEC Media Days
Fisher excited about experience on the 2023 roster
Wright named to The Wuerffel Trophy Preseason Watch List
Wright named to The Wuerffel Trophy Preseason Watch List
Fisher excited about experience on the 2023 roster
Fisher excited about experience on the 2023 roster