From The Ground Up: Cattle market to rebound after rough 2022 season

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a few tough years for ranchers, the cattle market is looking to rebound in 2023.

Ranchers like Mike Kristynik say they’re feeling confident about the profit they can make for their livestock.

“Last year was just a just a tough year all the way around. Markets were flat, we didn’t have grass, feed prices were unbelievably high, fertilizer was high, fuel was high. Fortunately, this year shaping up to be a little better,” said Krystinik.

Ranchers are better able to grow grass this year, something producers struggled with last year.

“We had good rains last fall and then this spring. That’s what made the grass for our pastures this year as opposed to last year, we didn’t have any winter moisture,” said Kristynik.

Producers also saw the cost of fertilizer and fuel decrease in 2023.

