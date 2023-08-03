Huntsville man indicted on invasive recording, burglary charges

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A grand jury in Walker County has indicted a Huntsville man arrested a few months ago for allegedly stealing women’s underwear.

The grand jury handed up an indictment recently against Brandon George for four counts of invasive recording and two counts of burglary.

George wasn’t originally charged with invasive recording but new evidence led to the additional charges.

A copy of the indictment obtained by KBTX shows George reportedly took inappropriate pictures of three women without their consent. It’s not clear if George had access to these women’s homes or if he took the pictures through a window. KBTX has reached out to Huntsville Police for clarification.

