Level Up Cuts is offering free haircuts to students in grades K-12

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The new school year is quickly approaching and Level Up Cuts is offering free hair cuts to students in grades K-12.

Kristina Seigler Colocho, the Co-Owner of Level Up Cuts says the haircuts will be first come first serve and there will be music, free food, and fun activities to enjoy while you wait.

“We are going to be giving away backpacks that are filled with school supplies, so we will have a raffle that you can enter, and we will pick that towards the end of the day. You don’t have to be present to win either, you can come and pick it that up later,” Colocho said.

The event started because Colocho realized how much of an extra expense haircuts can be, especially if you have multiple kids and she just wants to help take some of the stress off of parents.

“We want to make sure the kids are going to school feeling their best and looking their best, and that their ready for a new year,” Colocho said.

The event will be held on Aug. 7 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

