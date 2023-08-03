Organization to host round table for parents on how to keep children safe in school

Round table hosted by The Greater Friendship District Association to discuss what is happening in schools.
By McKenzie Farmer
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Parents are invited to attend a round table hosted by The Greater Friendship District Association to discuss what is happening in schools.

Agnes Gray, the Education Program Director at Everyday Life says parents can expect to be informed about some of the things that children are being exposed to right now within the school district and within the school itself.

District Attorney, Jarvis Parsons and other law enforcement officers will be there to talk to parents about ways they can keep their children safe while in school.

Gray says the round table will also inform parents about the dangers and consequences of social media use and will cover topics like vaping in school as well.

“A lot of things parents thought we’re cute and funny, that is just whatever, no it’s a very serious matter and we really want them to know about it and we want the children to know the dangers they can get in by using social media,” Gray said.

Gray also says if you as a parent can’t attend, have a grandparent, aunt, uncle, or someone from the family attend, so they can share the information.

The roundtable will be held at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church on Aug. 9 at 10 a.m.

