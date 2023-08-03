The Palace grand re-opening at First Friday in Downtown Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Emily Schulman-Bell with The Queen Theater says she and her family could not be more excited for the grand re-opening of The Palace Theater.

They kick off First Friday with an all female band, Della Rose Band. This event is free and the theater will be open to the public.

And Saturday is full of more music and fun!

“Saturday is the day,” says Schulman-Bell. ”It’s a big, grand opening with Jack Ingram. It’s our first ticketed event. We have just a few tickets left.”

If you’re headed to the event, Schulman-Bell says to bring your appetite.

“We have a full bar here at The Palace and you can order food right at your seat or up at the bar at the Cantina and we will bring it right to you in your seat.”

The summer time events are underway at The Palace, but things are still looking sunny in the fall.

“We’ll have live music Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night, every single week. Whether it’s a game day or not a game day, we’ve got something going on.

Schulman-Bell says that this weekend is more than just an event to her and her loved ones.

“This is a really big deal and we’re very excited. It’s kind of like the second part of the two-fold passion project as we call it. With these facilities having been in our family and now to reopen... the final piece [The Palace] is huge. Today is actually my grandfather’s birthday and we kind of do all of this in his memory. He started this legacy and started our family business. And so to kick it off on the weekend of his birthday, it’s really special to me.”

The first show will be on Friday and doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.

For tickets and more info on the Palace Theater log on to their website.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.