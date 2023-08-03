Say yes! to these vendors at the Fall Wedding Show

By Abigail Metsch
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Wedding Association of the Brazos Valley is designed to make the wedding planning process effortless for engaged couples.

In essence, it is a one-stop-shop for all wedding needs from bakeries and honeymoons to invitations, officiants, and more.

From 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6, swing by the Brazos Center to meet dozens of potential vendors who can make your big day even more special.

Tickets for the Fall Wedding Show can be purchased here for $15, or at the door on the day of the event for $20.

The Three met up with a few of the 50 vendors that will be on-site for the show.

MoMa Cakes is a small, independent, locally owned and operated, custom cake bakery located in College Station. Monica offers a perfect blend of cake and art.

Graze & Gala has sold over 10,000 charcuterie boards to members of the BCS community and has catered events all throughout the state of Texas. From extravagant tables to adorable individual cones, if you need charcuterie, Graze & Gala has you covered.

Picture This 360 was started by 2 Aggies (Benika ‘20, Alex ‘17) who met in Aggieland in 2019. Locals to the area, these two sorority sisters and close friends established Picture This 360 to provide a luxury event experience to the residents and businesses of the BCS area and beyond.

Rachel Driskell has photographed ceremonies at every wedding venue in the Bryan-College Station area and she knows that your wedding is about more than a party and a ring.

In business since 1953, Al’s Formal Wear is sure to have all of the men in your family dressed to the nines for your special day.

You can view the full list of Fall Wedding Show vendors here.

