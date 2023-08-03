SEC Preview: Ole Miis

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Last season Ole Miss started strong with a 7-0 record but slipped down the stretch finishing 1-5 in their last 6 games.

The Rebels have made some improvements this off season including a new defensive coordinator hire and bringing in the number 6 transfer portal class in the country.

“We got to make sure we don’t let one game define us and no matter what game we lose or who we lose to we got to make sure we push out through the season and remain together,” said cornerback Deantre Price.

Ole Miss returns first team All-SEC record setting running back Quinshon Judkins.

“Continuing to work hard and remain humble and do what got me here and keep the main thing the main thing,” said Judkins. “I think as far as just being the best that you can and doing everything in your power to make your game better and perfect your craft.”

The rising sophomore finished his freshman season with over 1500 yards and 16 rushing touchdowns.

“It’s really amazing as a freshman to be able to do that in that many carries,” exclaimed Head Coach Lane Kiffin. “iI think he led the conference in carries, yards and touchdowns. to do that as a freshman, he has an elite mindset.”

While they have had to replace some talent out wide, Ole Miss’ quarterback room is deep with junior Jaxson dart and transfers Spencer Sanders and Walker Howard.

“It’s the deepest room we’ve had that way. Excited about where we came from,” Kiffin continued. “We really were down to one quarterback coming into spring and now to be at four is really exciting.”

On the defensive side of things, Kiffin brought in Alabama’s Pete Golding this off season to help a unit who gave up 35 points per game over their last 7 match ups a season ago.

“Pete Golding, i like him a lot,” said defensive end Cedric Johnson. “He’s funny, if you didn’t know, he is a pretty funny guy. I really like how particular and detailed he is in the defense but he doesn’t stray away from at the end of the day we are just playing ball. play the game you love, play hard, play fast, play physical. that will take care of majority of our problems.”

The Rebels will host the Aggies this fall on November 4th in Oxford.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.