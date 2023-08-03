Shop local, eat local, enjoy live music at First Friday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Experience First Friday from 5-9 p.m. in Downtown Bryan.

This free, family-friendly event offers the best restaurants, musicians, artists, and shopping in Bryan-College Station.

Early on in the evening, swing by The New Candace’s Cookie Shoppe and Corner of Time Antiques & Collectibles Mall for a chance to win a free Bryan, Texas t-shirt courtesy of Destination Bryan.

Shop local summer produce and handmade goods at The Farmers Market in Brazos County set up along Main Street in front of The Queen Theatre.

Enjoy an assortment of live music along the Downtown street corners featuring acoustic string-band music, country & bluegrass, rock music, and so much more.

For special entertainment, watch and cheer on live Lions Pride Sports Professional Wrestling matches starting at 6 p.m. along Bryan Avenue.

Celebrate the grand opening of Love Downtown Local at 315 South Main Street and shop items from over 75 local businesses.

Visit the newly renovated Palace Theater for a free concert featuring Della Rose starting at 6:30 pm.

Peruse eclectic art along the Art979 Art Loop, a dedicated area on 26th Street that features local artists sharing their talent and selling artwork.

Raise a glass to the upcoming weekend at Lonestar Meadery, celebrating their 1 year anniversary with newly-released meads, raffle prizes, and more!

Find more details on activities and indoor business specials during this First Friday on the Destination Bryan website here.

