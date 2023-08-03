Treat of the Day: Cool off at the splash pad at Stephen C. Beachy Central Park
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Temperatures are not letting up, but that doesn’t mean summer fun is on hold.
At Stephen C. Beachy Central Park, a splash pad is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
This covered splash pad features tipping buckets, a weeping water shower, and several directional spray areas.
Admission is free, and the splash pad is wheelchair accessible.
