Treat of the Day: Cool off at the splash pad at Stephen C. Beachy Central Park

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Temperatures are not letting up, but that doesn’t mean summer fun is on hold.

At Stephen C. Beachy Central Park, a splash pad is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

This covered splash pad features tipping buckets, a weeping water shower, and several directional spray areas.

Admission is free, and the splash pad is wheelchair accessible.

