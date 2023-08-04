Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Cornelia

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Cornelia is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for August 4th.

This little puppy is two-and-a-half months old and she didn’t come into this world alone. Her mom, Jolene, arrived at the shelter as a stray with 13 pups. Up until now, mother and all the pups have been in the care of a foster.

According to Aggieland Humane, Cornelia will probably grow to about 35 pounds.

The month of August is Free Furry Fridays. Every pet that has cleared its stray hold and had a spay or neuter surgery will have an adoption fee of $0! All cats, dogs, puppies, and kittens adopted will come with our standard adoption package: spay or neuter surgery, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccinations.

The shelter is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.

