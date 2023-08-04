A&M men’s basketball hosts first Buzz’s Bunch Charity Softball Game

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M men’s basketball fans can got their first look at the 2023-24 Aggies at a charity softball game, pitting the players vs. the coaches on Friday night at Davis Diamond. All proceeds from the event are benefiting Buzz’s Bunch.

Buzz’s Bunch is a program with a primary objective of helping children with special needs come together socially while hopefully falling in love with the game of basketball. The group began in 2008 when Williams was the head coach at Marquette University, and it continued to flourish during his time at Virginia Tech. The free program has blossomed into a community with more than 300 members across the nation, many of whom remain in close contact with Coach Buzz.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.