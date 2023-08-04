A&M men’s basketball hosts first Buzz’s Bunch Charity Softball Game

Buzz's Bunch live interview with Ernie Johnson
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M men’s basketball fans can got their first look at the 2023-24 Aggies at a charity softball game, pitting the players vs. the coaches on Friday night at Davis Diamond. All proceeds from the event are benefiting Buzz’s Bunch.

Buzz’s Bunch is a program with a primary objective of helping children with special needs come together socially while hopefully falling in love with the game of basketball.   The group began in 2008 when Williams was the head coach at Marquette University, and it continued to flourish during his time at Virginia Tech. The free program has blossomed into a community with more than 300 members across the nation, many of whom remain in close contact with Coach Buzz.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Thursday afternoon, authorities identified the deceased as 41-year-old Brandon Hall.
BCSO identifies body found on Pleasant Hill Rd, homicide investigation underway
The Office of General Counsel has completed its internal review of Texas A&M University’s...
Texas A&M will pay $1 million to Dr. Kathleen McElroy as part of settlement agreement
Fatal crash generic
DPS releases new information on deadly crash in Milam County
FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Moms for Liberty meeting in...
Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges that he tried to overturn the 2020 election
TxDOT is asking for the public to share their input on I-14
TxDOT wants to hear from public on I-14 in online survey

Latest News

Buzz's Bunch live interview with Ernie Johnson
Buzz's Bunch live interview with Ernie Johnson
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
Ole Miss Rebels
SEC Preview: Ole Miss
Texas A&M guard Dexter Dennis (0) drives around Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves (12) during the...
Dennis signs 10-day contract with Mavericks