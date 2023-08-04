Authorities looking for missing 15-year-old from College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 15-year-old.

The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley says Aubry Sterk was reported missing to College Station Police. She was last seen Wednesday night in the 2400 block of Newark Avenue in College Station.

Officials say it’s possible she left the area and may be in or around the Gulf Coast.

Anyone with information on where she could be should contact the College Station Police Department at (979) 764-3600.

