Back to School on BVTM: Hearne ISD superintendent looking forward to building on recent academic improvement

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning EXTENDED(Recurring)
By Karla Castillo
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Students in Hearne ISD return to class August 16.

Superintendent Adrain Johnson was on Brazos Valley This Morning Friday. He said he’s ready to build on the academic improvement the district has made in recent years.

“I am extremely excited about the new school year because I’m still excited about the last school year,” said Johnson. “We had so much success this last school year. We’re fully accredited and our students are doing better. We finished strong on the older accountability system.”

Johnson said he’s grateful for all the teachers returning to the district this year.

“I am so proud of our teachers. I encouraged them to stick with us last year and most of them did,” said Johnson. “We had our lowest turnover rate that we’ve ever experienced since I’ve been there for seven years.”

He said some teachers will soon receive bonuses because of their success.

“Come Monday, we’re going to have some teachers that are going to be recognized and receive major bonuses because we are a teacher incentive allotment school district. That means if our teachers are performing well in the classroom, regardless from Pre-K through 12th grade, from ESL to CTE classes, or English or math, they can qualify for the state’s funding. So we’ve got teachers who are going to get checks, Monday morning, of over $8,000 up to $16,000 for the next five years.”

