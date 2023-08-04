Chances of fire danger increases as drought continues

By Conner Beene
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 8:54 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Triple-digit temperatures and drought conditions has increased the risks of fire danger in the Brazos Valley.

“Our temperatures right now are hitting over 100 every day. The humidity drops by mid-morning. By the afternoon it’s very low. We’re not getting any dew overnight right now so the grass isn’t even wet when we start,” said Bryan Fire Department Assistant Fire Marshal Gerald Burnett.

Texas A&M Forest Service says they have seen an uptick in wildfires and have brought in resources so they respond to emergencies quickly.

“Our fires will last a lot longer and be a little bit more difficult to contain because they hold heat longer. We have to dedicate more time, sometimes more personnel and equipment to putting out those wildfires or just ensuring that they stayed contained,” said Texas A&M Forest Service Public Information Officer Erin O’Connor.

First responders in the Brazos Valley say that residents have been taking appropriate precautions to prevent fires from igniting this year compared to last year.

Brazos County is currently under a burn ban.

