Construction continues on Never Forget Garden at Veterans Park

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Construction is underway on the Never Forget Garden at Veterans Park in College Station.

This memorial is to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the dedication of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

The concrete for the base of the project was poured in May 2023.

The garden will be planted in the Spring, and there will be a formal dedication in May 2024.

The Never Forget Garden is a community project that organizers say all ages and generations will benefit from having a quiet place to contemplate the sacrifices made by our military to secure America’s freedoms.

Fundraising efforts are continuing for the project. The Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial is accepting donations for brick pavers that will be inscribed and laid near the memorial.

