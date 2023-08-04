Dennis signs 10-day contract with Mavericks

DALLAS, Texas (KBTX) - Former Texas A&M men’s basketball guard Dexter Dennis reportedly signed a 10-day contract with the Dallas Mavericks.

Report: Mavs will sign Dexter Dennis to an exhibit 10 contract, per @MavsDraft #MFFL pic.twitter.com/5mMqRUc0RG — MFFL (@Mavs_FFL) August 3, 2023

Dennis played for the Orlando Magic’s summer league team averaging 19 minutes, 9 points, 3 assists, and 1 steal per game. During his senior year at Texas A&M, Dennis averaged 9.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks in 28.7 minutes per game.

