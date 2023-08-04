Dennis signs 10-day contract with Mavericks

Texas A&M guard Dexter Dennis (0) drives around Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves (12) during the...
Texas A&M guard Dexter Dennis (0) drives around Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)(Timothy D. Easley | AP)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DALLAS, Texas (KBTX) - Former Texas A&M men’s basketball guard Dexter Dennis reportedly signed a 10-day contract with the Dallas Mavericks.

Dennis played for the Orlando Magic’s summer league team averaging 19 minutes, 9 points, 3 assists, and 1 steal per game. During his senior year at Texas A&M, Dennis averaged 9.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks in 28.7 minutes per game.

