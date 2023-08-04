ERCOT issues weather watch for expected tight grid conditions

By Alex Egan and Kayleigh Thomas
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, ERCOT, has issued a weather watch for Aug. 6-7 due to forecasted hot weather, predicted higher demand and lower reserves.

ERCOT said grid conditions are expected to be normal but will closely monitor conditions and deploy all available tools to manage the grid.

ERCOT set an unofficial new all-time peak demand record of 83,593 MW on Aug. 1 and is predicting the possibility to set new all-time peak demand records next week. This summer ERCOT has set seven new all-time peak demand records, including on back-to-back days of July 31 and Aug. 1.

While no action is required during a weather watch, reducing electric use during peak times can help save on electric prices and lower the demand on the grid. ERCOT has energy-saving tips here.

The KBTX PinPoint Weather Team is forecasting high temperatures during this weather watch to be between 103°-106°. All-time record highs will likely be broken both days, with the mornings not providing much in the way of relief. This trend of excessive heat stretches through the extended forecast. You can stay up to date here and on the PinPoint Weather App.

