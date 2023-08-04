Franklin’s Mize competing at Youth Bull Riding World Finals in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KBTX) - Franklin 8 year old bull rider Dailen Mize is looking to add another world championship to his rodeo resume.

Dailen, claimed a Mutton Busting World Title a year ago, and has had two successful rides so far at the 16th annual Youth Bull Riding World Finals that is being held at the Taylor Telcom Arena this week.

Dailen, an 8 year old third grader at Roland Reynolds Elementary School in Franklin, had an opening ride of 61.5 on Wednesday and bettered that with a 64.5 on Thursday. He has one more ride scheduled for Friday.

If Mize can finish in the top 15 of the 62 calf riders competing he will advance to Saturday’s short-go and have an opportunity to compete for the World Tile.

