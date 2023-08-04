Free Music Friday: Cash Byers makes return to the Brazos Valley

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Cash Byers might hail from the Dallas-Fort Worth area, but he got his start in the Brazos Valley.

“I moved down there on New Year’s Day 2019 and just part of my heart will always be there in the Brazos Valley, you know,” Byers said.

Byers said his performance will include different kinds of music, and he wants to make sure people are on their feet.

“We’re going to play a bunch of original music, bunch of covers you might already know. Really excited for it.”

Byers said he learned how to play the guitar when he was grounded his freshman year of high school.

“I didn’t have anything to do, so I decided I was going to learn how to play guitar and then, you know, here I am. 11 years later. I never took it seriously until I decided to move to College Station,” he mused.

Find Byers at The Canteen from 7:30 to 10:30 this Saturday.

