Frequent train stops create delays for emergency responders

Navasota residents complain of frequent train stops which block access to parts of town.
By Warren Vause
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Trains traverse the nation carrying goods too and from locations, but they also have the habit of blocking roadways.

Data from the Federal Railroad Administration tracks complaints the come in from all over the country. The top complaints come from pedestrians forced to climb over tracks or under stopped trains, and emergency vehicles blocked from getting to their 911 calls. Both situations could turn deadly.

Train tracks divide the city of Navasota. Residents are concerned about the frequency Union Pacific trains stop in their town. Emergency responders say it prevents them from responding quickly.

“Our average [trains stopping] would probably be twice a week and that is usually when the crossings are usually blocking well over fifteen minutes, sometimes they can extend up to three hours,” said Navasota Police Chief Michael Mize.

In March a fatal crash happened on Highway 105, and Mize says first responders were delayed in making a rapid response due to a train blocking their route.

“When somebody calls, for whatever reason, it’s their worst time. I mean they’re calling 911 and they expect us to be there,” said Navasota Fire Chief Jason Katkoski.

According to the Federal Railroad Administration, blocked first responders were responsible for 18.37% of complaints filed in the past year. Each documenting times they were unable to cross blocked tracks.

“It happens quite often, a blockage or stop for unknown reasons, could be an emergency, could be shut down for who knows why. It divides the city in half,” said Mize.

With over 21,000 complaints filed in the last year spanning eight railroad companies, Union Pacific was responsible for 36.3% of the complaints. with a majority of complaints filed nationwide in the last year, a trend reflected in Navasota.

Union Pacific’s goal is to keep trains moving safely and efficiently – a stopped train isn’t good for our customers or communities. In the past year, we’ve reduced blocked crossings by 16% across our network, and the amount of time drivers wait at crossings decreased as a result of direct community engagement, operational adjustments, and network investments to extend sidings, which act as passing lanes for trains,” a statement from Union Pacific said.

A representative with Union Pacific said the company is committed to working with the city of Navasota to find solutions to address congestion concerns.

The Federal Railroad Administration’s website allows anyone to file a report on train stoppages. You can also view other complaints filed in any community by clicking on the dashboard tab of their website.

Anyone experiencing issues with UP can also report it at UP.com/NofifyUP or by calling their 24/7 Emergency Response Center at 1-800-877-7267.

