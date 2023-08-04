‘A good lady and outstanding officer’: Central Texas community mourns loss of beloved Trooper ‘Seatbelt Sarah’

Department of Public Safety Trooper Sara Warren
By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FREESTONE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Freestone County Sheriff’s Office on Friday asked the community to keep the family of Department of Public Safety Trooper Sara Warren in its thoughts and prayers after the beloved trooper passed away at the age of 51.

Warren, of Dawson, Texas, was a “good person, a good lady, an outstanding Texas Peace Officer, and a true professional with a big heart,” the sheriff’s office said, “She was called home to our Lord and Savior this past Wednesday where she is completely healed and renewed.”

Warren served in the United States Army for eight years prior to joining DPS, where she worked as a trooper in Freestone and Navarro counties.

“She had a great personality and she took her duties and the safety of our citizens seriously,” the sheriff’s office said, “While working in Freestone she was affectionately known as ‘Seatbelt Sarah.’”

“You could always count on her for back up if she was anywhere close.”

Warren reportedly loved horses, riding, and was a pretty avid swimmer. She taught many kids swimming lessons, the sheriff’s office said.

Visitation with the family will be from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, August 9 at the Griffith-Roughton Funeral Home.

The memorial service is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

