Green named to Mackey Award Preseason Watch List

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football’s Donovan Green has been named to the Mackey Award Preseason Watch List, announced Friday by the Friends of John Mackey. The award is given annually to the most outstanding collegiate tight end.

Green started four of the 10 games he appeared in as a freshman a season ago. The Dickinson, Texas, native totaled 233 yards receiving on 22 receptions and two touchdowns. Most notably, Green led the Aggies with 50 yards receiving and three catches in the win against No. 10 Arkansas, while his two scores came against No. 1 Alabama and No. 6 LSU. Green was named to the College Football News Freshman All-America Honorable Mention Team.

Established in 2000 by the Nassau County Sports Commission, the award is given to the tight end who best exemplifies the play, sportsmanship, academics and community values of Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end John Mackey. The winner is voted on by a selection committee comprising of current sportswriters and former players, including Dallas Clark a 2002 recipient, Lee Corso and Phil Steele, amongst others.

Texas A&M will begin the 2023 season on Saturday, Sept. 2 at Kyle Field against New Mexico with kickoff set for 6 p.m.

