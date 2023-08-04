Rusty Surette hosts Q&A with former NASA engineer

By Megan Calongne
Published: Aug. 4, 2023
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A private screening of Apollo 13 at the Queen Theatre included a Q&A session with a longtime NASA engineer.

News 3’s Rusty Surrette moderated the session and those in attendance could ask questions of Harry Kolkhorst, a College Station resident who was with NASA for more than four decades.

Thursday night’s event was part of a silent auction bid that helped raise money for the local nonprofit Unlimited Potential. The organization offers support for former foster youth as they exit the Texas foster system.

