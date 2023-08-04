Rusty Surette hosts Q&A with former NASA engineer

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A private screening of Apollo 13 at the Queen Theatre included a Q&A session with a longtime NASA engineer.

News 3’s Rusty Surrette moderated the session and those in attendance could ask questions of Harry Kolkhorst, a College Station resident who was with NASA for more than four decades.

Thursday night’s event was part of a silent auction bid that helped raise money for the local nonprofit Unlimited Potential. The organization offers support for former foster youth as they exit the Texas foster system.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.