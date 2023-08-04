Somerville Citizens Police Academy looking for participants

SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -The Somerville Police Department is gearing up for its Citizens Police Academy which is set to start next week.

The seven-week program will give residents a working knowledge of the police department, including de-escalation and pursuit protocols, community policing initiatives, as well as the basics of seatbelt safety and Texas traffic laws.

The class will be held every Tuesday at the Somerville Police Station from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. and begins August 8 and runs through September 18.

Unlike the inaugural academy that was for Somerville residents only held last December, this class is open to all Burleson County residents.

This series of classes will also feature information from the Burleson County prosecutor’s office prosecution protocol.

Somerville Police Chief Jake Sullivan says since taking over the department in 2020, it’s been his goal to improve community engagement while giving residents a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to keep their communities safe.

“We have been very blessed with community and city leadership support as I start my third year here. We have our own drone, hand-held FLIR, new body cameras, firearms with cameras, which we’re only the 9th agency in the state and working toward more community engagement,” said Sullivan.

Sullivan says it’s important that every resident and business owner know how their local police department operates.

“I think it would help them understand better how we serve them and to improve our community relations,” said Sullivan.

For more information on the Citizens Police Academy contact the Somerville Police Department at 979-596-1633 or Policeinfo@somervilletx.gov

