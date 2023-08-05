Back to school dates around the region

It is almost time to head back to school!
It is almost time to head back to school!(WRDW)
By Heather Kovar
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It is almost time to head back to school! Some of the earliest in the region to return is Rockdale ISD and Calvert ISD. Students hit the hallways Tuesday, August 8th.

Bryan ISD heads back to class two days later on Thursday, August 10th as does Centerville ISD.

Navasota ISD returns on Monday, August 14th.

Milano ISD goes back to class August 15th.

Students in College Station go back on August 16th, as does many other districts including Cameron ISD, Hearne ISD and Iola ISD.

Caldwell ISD returns between August 15th and the 17th.

The first day of classes for Texas A&M students is August 21st.

Several superintendents are joining KBTX to talk about the upcoming school year. Hear from Hearne ISD Superintendent Adrain Johnson who was on Brazos Valley This Morning.

Hear from Milano ISD Superintendent Elisabeth Luevanos and Calvert ISD Superintendent Thyrun Hurst. Calvert ISD has a ribbon cutting of its New Calvert ISD Pre-K - 12 School Building Monday, August 7th. Click here to hear from Mumford ISD Superintendent Allen Reese. They return August 14th.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, ERCOT, has issued a weather watch for due to...
ERCOT issues weather watch for expected tight grid conditions
The Office of General Counsel has completed its internal review of Texas A&M University’s...
Texas A&M will pay $1 million to Dr. Kathleen McElroy as part of settlement agreement
On Thursday afternoon, authorities identified the deceased as 41-year-old Brandon Hall.
BCSO identifies body found on Pleasant Hill Rd, homicide investigation underway
Fatal crash generic
DPS responding to fatal crash in Milam County
Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley
Missing 15-year-old from College Station found safe

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
A&M men’s basketball hosts first Buzz’s Bunch Charity Softball Game
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
SEC Preview: Ole Miss
A grand reopening concert will be happening Saturday night. This is a ticketed event and there...
The Palace Theater reopens with full lineup of movies and concerts
It was over 100 degrees at the start of the event with vendors passing out fans and water
First Friday brings people to Downtown Bryan despite the heat