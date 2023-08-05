Back to school dates around the region

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It is almost time to head back to school! Some of the earliest in the region to return is Rockdale ISD and Calvert ISD. Students hit the hallways Tuesday, August 8th.

Bryan ISD heads back to class two days later on Thursday, August 10th as does Centerville ISD.

Navasota ISD returns on Monday, August 14th.

Milano ISD goes back to class August 15th.

Students in College Station go back on August 16th, as does many other districts including Cameron ISD, Hearne ISD and Iola ISD.

Caldwell ISD returns between August 15th and the 17th.

The first day of classes for Texas A&M students is August 21st.

Several superintendents are joining KBTX to talk about the upcoming school year. Hear from Hearne ISD Superintendent Adrain Johnson who was on Brazos Valley This Morning.

Hear from Milano ISD Superintendent Elisabeth Luevanos and Calvert ISD Superintendent Thyrun Hurst. Calvert ISD has a ribbon cutting of its New Calvert ISD Pre-K - 12 School Building Monday, August 7th. Click here to hear from Mumford ISD Superintendent Allen Reese. They return August 14th.

