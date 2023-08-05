Construction on Texas Independence Ballpark halted after soil issue

Construction halted on Texas Independence Ballpark.
Construction halted on Texas Independence Ballpark.(KBTX)
By McKenzie Farmer
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - It might take longer for the Texas Independence Ballpark to be ready for games after construction was halted.

Construction for the ballpark started last November, but because of a soil issue, the city of college station says the project might be delayed.

The College Station City Council approved the four-diamond sports fields last October and city officials hoped to begin playing games on the field by the start of 2024.

The City of College Station said, “Construction activities at the Texas Independence Ballpark site were halted after soil issues emerged. We continue investigating the issue and will update the city council and receive direction at its Aug. 24 meeting.”

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Thursday afternoon, authorities identified the deceased as 41-year-old Brandon Hall.
BCSO identifies body found on Pleasant Hill Rd, homicide investigation underway
The Office of General Counsel has completed its internal review of Texas A&M University’s...
Texas A&M will pay $1 million to Dr. Kathleen McElroy as part of settlement agreement
Fatal crash generic
DPS releases new information on deadly crash in Milam County
FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Moms for Liberty meeting in...
Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges that he tried to overturn the 2020 election
TxDOT is asking for the public to share their input on I-14
TxDOT wants to hear from public on I-14 in online survey

Latest News

Friday Evening Weather Update - August 4
Buzz's Bunch live interview with Ernie Johnson
Buzz's Bunch live interview with Ernie Johnson
Pet of the Week
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Cornelia
Pet of the Week
Cornelia - VOD - clipped version