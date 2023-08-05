Construction on Texas Independence Ballpark halted after soil issue

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - It might take longer for the Texas Independence Ballpark to be ready for games after construction was halted.

Construction for the ballpark started last November, but because of a soil issue, the city of college station says the project might be delayed.

The College Station City Council approved the four-diamond sports fields last October and city officials hoped to begin playing games on the field by the start of 2024.

The City of College Station said, “Construction activities at the Texas Independence Ballpark site were halted after soil issues emerged. We continue investigating the issue and will update the city council and receive direction at its Aug. 24 meeting.”

