Henry adds Ereng to track & field coaching staff as assistant coach

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M track & field head coach Pat Henry announced the addition of the 1988 men’s 800m Olympic champion Paul Ereng to the coaching staff Friday. He stays in the state of Texas as he makes the move to Aggieland from UTEP.

“I am very pleased to announce the hiring of Paul Ereng to our coaching staff,” Henry said. “He will be coaching our middle distance athletes and work alongside me with the 400 meter athletes. Paul joins us from UTEP where he has coached many of the best athletes in the world, including former collegiate 800 meter record holder and Olympian Michael Saruni, 2017 NCAA 800 meter champion Emmanuel Korir and four-time NCAA champion Anthony Rotich.

“I feel Paul adds a degree of expertise that we need to continue the excellence of our middle distance program. He will complement me with our 400 meter runners and I believe his background will also pay dividends to the job Coach Wendel McRaven is doing with our distance runners.”

Ereng joins the Aggies after spending over 20 years with the Miners, where his focus was primarily with the distance group. He helped capture seven Conference USA titles throughout his time with UTEP, six on the men’s side and one on the women’s.

“I am very happy and excited to join the Aggie track & field family,” Ereng added. “I want to personally thank Coach Henry, his family and the entire staff for welcoming me to College Station. I appreciate his faith in me and I’m looking forward to contributing to a great and decorated program.”

During his time in El Paso, he helped mold four NCAA champions, 47 NCAA All-Americans, 104 conference champions and four NCAA regional champions. His athletes also received end of year recognition, as he has nine conference athletes of the year, 11 freshman of the year honors, two conference rookie of the year awards and five outstanding senior honors on his resume.

Ereng also helped develop one of the greatest runners in NCAA history, Anthony Rotich. The four-time NCAA champion captured three consecutive titles in the 3000m steeplechase from 2013-15 and one in the mile event at the 2014 NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships under Ereng’s tutelage.

His consistent level of excellence earned him National Assistant Coach of the Year for distance honors from the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association, following the 2006 season. Ereng’s coaching also garnered the Mountain Region Track Assistant Coach of the Year award at the conclusion of the 2017 season and Conference USA Women’s Coach of Year in 2018 for cross country.

To go alongside Ereng’s stellar coaching tenure is a decorated athletics career, highlighted by a gold medal for Kenya in the 800m at the 1988 Olympic Games in Seoul, South Korea. He also earned another pair of major world titles in the 800m, the first in 1989 at the IAAF World Indoor Championships in Budapest, Hungary, and the second at the 1991 IAAF World Indoor Championships in Sevilla, Spain.

To learn more about Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country, visit 12thMan.com and follow @aggietfxc.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.