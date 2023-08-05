Mann III claims U20 Pan American Championships Pole Vault Title on opening day

(KBTX)
By Sam Thornton, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M track & field’s Jack Mann III claimed the U20 Pan American Championships men’s pole vault title, while Camryn Dickson earned a bronze medal in the women’s 100m on the opening day at the Estadio Jose A. Figueroa Freyre.

Mann III entered the men’s pole vault event as the top seed and didn’t disappoint, as he claimed the gold medal and U20 Pan American Championship title for the Unites States. His first entry into the event was 5.00m/16-4.75, a height that had already knocked out all other competitors. Mann III cleared the height on his second attempt, ensuring his first-place finish.

Camryn Dickson got her championships started in the women’s 100m. The rising sophomore dominated her heat, taking first place with a time of 11.75 seconds, qualifying her second overall to the evenings final. She improved her prelim time by 0.27 seconds to secure a bronze medal for the Red, White and Blue, as she finished the event in a time of 11.48 seconds. The event was won by Jamaica’s Alana Reid in a time of 11.33 seconds. Dickson will conclude her championships with fellow Aggie, Laila Hackett, in the women’s 4x100m relay Saturday, with a start time of 6 p.m. CT.

Abigail Martin also gets her championships underway tomorrow, as she is slated to compete in the women’s discuss event with a start time set for 10:30 a.m.

To learn more about Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country, visit 12thMan.com and follow @aggietfxc.

