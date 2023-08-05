The Palace Theater reopens with full lineup of movies and concerts

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Palace Theater is kicking off its reopening with a full schedule for the next few months.

A free concert Friday night during the First Friday event gave visitors a peek at the completed renovations. The new setup includes turf grass, lounge areas, a cantina and a bar.

With renovations complete, owner Mark Schulman, says they’re excited for everyone to see it. Plus, we might even see a few additions in the future.

“Just a really good group of people that have worked hard to help get this project over the finish line. Now, we have a few things still left to do always a few surprises in our hip pocket, but we like to keep those and just keep adding to them. So that’s what makes it fun,” he said.

A grand reopening concert will be happening Saturday night. This is a ticketed event and there are still spots available.

The Palace Theater has a full lineup of bands and movies through October. Check out their full schedule here.

