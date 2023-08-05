The Palace Theater reopens with full lineup of movies and concerts

A grand reopening concert will be happening Saturday night. This is a ticketed event and there...
A grand reopening concert will be happening Saturday night. This is a ticketed event and there are still spots available.(KBTX)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Palace Theater is kicking off its reopening with a full schedule for the next few months.

A free concert Friday night during the First Friday event gave visitors a peek at the completed renovations. The new setup includes turf grass, lounge areas, a cantina and a bar.

With renovations complete, owner Mark Schulman, says they’re excited for everyone to see it. Plus, we might even see a few additions in the future.

“Just a really good group of people that have worked hard to help get this project over the finish line. Now, we have a few things still left to do always a few surprises in our hip pocket, but we like to keep those and just keep adding to them. So that’s what makes it fun,” he said.

A grand reopening concert will be happening Saturday night. This is a ticketed event and there are still spots available.

The Palace Theater has a full lineup of bands and movies through October. Check out their full schedule here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Thursday afternoon, authorities identified the deceased as 41-year-old Brandon Hall.
BCSO identifies body found on Pleasant Hill Rd, homicide investigation underway
The Office of General Counsel has completed its internal review of Texas A&M University’s...
Texas A&M will pay $1 million to Dr. Kathleen McElroy as part of settlement agreement
Fatal crash generic
DPS releases new information on deadly crash in Milam County
FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Moms for Liberty meeting in...
Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges that he tried to overturn the 2020 election
TxDOT is asking for the public to share their input on I-14
TxDOT wants to hear from public on I-14 in online survey

Latest News

It was over 100 degrees at the start of the event with vendors passing out fans and water
First Friday brings people to Downtown Bryan despite the heat
Construction halted on Texas Independence Ballpark.
Construction on Texas Independence Ballpark halted after soil issue
Friday Evening Weather Update - August 4
Buzz's Bunch live interview with Ernie Johnson
Buzz's Bunch live interview with Ernie Johnson