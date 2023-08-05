SEC Preview: South Carolina

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - This is head coach Shane Beamer’s third season leading the South Carolina Gamecocks, and he’s guided the team to two straight winning records and two bowl appearances.

South Carolina is coming off an 8-5 season where they picked up wins against a ranked Kentucky team, Tennessee and A&M where they got out to a quick 17-0 lead five minutes in.

The Gamecocks have Spencer Rattler returning at quarterback where he had 18 touchdowns and 12 interceptions last season. Rattler is a redshirt senior and says he decided to come back because the players believe they have unfinished business.

“What I see on film is just me trying to do too much, and trusting my arm too much,” South Carolina Quarterback Spencer Rattler said. “(I need to) trust the play, trust the offense and protect the ball.”

“The way that he played late in the season.. we have to build on that as well,” South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer said. “The free-ness that he played with and the confidence that he played with.. let’s just continue being that guy as well.”

South Carolina opens against a power five opponent with North Carolina, and ESPN’s College Gameday will be on site.

The Gamecocks come to Kyle Field on October 28th.

