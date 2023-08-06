Aggie football hosts annual open practice

The Texas A&M Aggie Football team held an open practice at Kyle Field
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Aug. 6, 2023
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Aggie fans got their first glimpse of the 2023 Texas A&M football team at an open practice at Kyle Field on Sunday.

The open practice was the Aggies’ fifth workout of fall camp and first at Kyle Field. It followed A&M’s media day where they took team pictures and select players and coaches spoke with the media: Jimbo Fisher, Bobby Petrino, DJ Durkin, Elijah Robinson, quarterback Conner Weigman, quarterback Max Johnson, wide receiver Noah Thomas, and defensive back Bryce Anderson.

