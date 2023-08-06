Bryan ISD announces employee stipends at 2023 convocation

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The faculty at Bryan ISD received good news as district officials announced stipends for the 2023-2024 school year.

The district is still hoping to receive funding from state lawmakers after being disappointed during this year’s legislative and special session.

“We’re scratching our head, were wondering why they didn’t put a funding source in place for compensation in particular,” said Bryan ISD Superintendent Ginger Carrabine.

Bryan ISD says they plan on having a great school year despite not receiving funds.

Faculty members say they are appreciative of the district finding a way for them to receive some extra money throughout the school year.

“To know that they are at least attempting to advocate for us and then compensate us for the immense amount of time that we spend working outside of contract hours to help kids be their best selves really means a lot,” said SFA Middle School teacher Candace Bellis.

Bryan ISD Board Of Trustees said they would also consider a two percent raise for their employees.

Related Stories Bryan ISD voices frustration over lack of legislative funding

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.