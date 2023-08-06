Community enjoys Salvation Army back to school in house party

The Salvation Army of Bryan/College Station helped the community celebrate going back to school
By Conner Beene
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 10:34 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Salvation Army of Bryan/College Station helped the community celebrate going back to school.

The organization hosted an in-house party that featured local vendors, free haircuts, snowcones, a photo booth and more.

New commanding officer Luis Villanueva said Saturday’s party was another great way to introduce the community to everything the Salvation Army can offer.

