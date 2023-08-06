Dailen Mize earns Reserve World Champion title at Youth Bull Riding World Finals

ABILENE, Texas (KBTX) - Eight year old Franklin cowboy Dailen Mize posted four successful rides at the Youth Bull Riding World Finals this week at the Taylor Temcom Arena and Saturday was awarded the Reserve World Champion title(2nd place out of 62 riders).

Dailen won the 2022 World Champion Mutton Bust’n title a year ago in his last year of eligibility and had to elevate to riding calves this year. He was able to quickly adapt to the larger and stronger stock and nearly won back to back world titles.

Rides are scored on not only their ability to ride, but also how difficult the calf is to ride and not making excuses, but Dailen’s calves simply weren’t as rank, which brought his score down some.

Mize finished a close second behind his rodeo buddy Matteo Composto out of Houston.

Reserve World Champion Dailen Mize (left) and World Champion Matteo Composto (right) showing off belt buckles won during the Youth Bull Riding World Finals that wrapped up Saturday in Abilene. (Darryl Bruffett)

This week’s World Championship belt buckle is the 15th of Dailen’s collection.

I’m guessing he’ll be sporting it when he starts third grade at Roland Reynolds Elementary School in Franklin on August 17th.

