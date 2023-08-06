Dickson Claims Gold, American Record on Day Two of U20 Pan Ams

MAYAGUEZ, Puerto Rico – Texas A&M track & field’s Camryn Dickson claimed the U20 Pan American Championships title and American record in the women’s 4x100m, while incoming student-athlete Abigail Martin secured a silver medal in the women’s discus on day two of the championships at the Estadio Jose A. Figueroa Freyre.

The United States’ 4x100m relay team of Dickson, Kaila Jackson, Avery Lewis and Shawnti Jackson ended the second day of competition on top. The group claimed the gold medal and American record with a blistering time of 42.88 seconds, 2.35 seconds ahead of second place. This was Dickson’s second medal of the championships, following her bronze-medal performance in yesterday’s 100m.

Martin opened the day strong for Jamaica, as she claimed a silver medal in the women’s discus event and A&M’s third medal of the championships. The incoming freshman recorded a toss of 55.67m/182-0 to secure the second-place finish. The event was narrowly won by Canada’s Julia Tunks with a distance of 56.98m/186-11.

All Maroon & White representatives concluded their events following this evening’s finals. The Aggies will return home with four medals, including two gold, a silver and one bronze.

