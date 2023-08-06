Family of O.W. Sadberry Sr. tour school named after him

The family of a pioneer for Bryan ISD education visited the school that bears his name Saturday...
The family of a pioneer for Bryan ISD education visited the school that bears his name Saturday morning.(KBTX)
By Conner Beene
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The family of a pioneer for Bryan ISD education visited the school that bears his name Saturday morning.

Relatives of O.W. Sadberry Sr. were in Bryan for a family reunion and had the chance to tour Sadberry Intermediate ahead of the 2023-2024 school year.

The Sadberry’s have many educators in the family and credit Sadberry Sr. for their passion for education.

“As I pulled into the parking lot I saw the name on the school to see his picture and several quotes by him it really brought up some of the things he instilled in me,” said Tony Neal, the grandson of O.W. Sadberry Sr.

Sadberry left behind a legacy in Bryan ISD working in education in the area, as a teacher and principal for Booker T. Washington Elementary School from 1949-1970 before the school burned down.

Shane Watkins is the granddaughter of O.W. Sadberry Sr. and says she hopes current and future students will be able to feel his presence as they walk the halls.

“This school is going to provide that background that they need. The stepping stone they need to go to the next level. I hope they know how important that is,” Watkins said.

Students will begin school at Sadberry Intermediate on August 10 and there will be a building dedication for the facility on August 30.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, ERCOT, has issued a weather watch for due to...
ERCOT issues weather watch for expected tight grid conditions
The Office of General Counsel has completed its internal review of Texas A&M University’s...
Texas A&M will pay $1 million to Dr. Kathleen McElroy as part of settlement agreement
Fatal crash generic
DPS identifies driver killed in fatal crash in Milam County
On Thursday afternoon, authorities identified the deceased as 41-year-old Brandon Hall.
BCSO identifies body found on Pleasant Hill Rd, homicide investigation underway
Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley
Missing 15-year-old from College Station found safe

Latest News

The Salvation Army of Bryan/College Station helped the community celebrate going back to school
Community enjoys Salvation Army back to school in house party
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
Dailen Mize earns Reserve World Champion title at Youth Bull Riding World Finals
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
SEC Preview: South Carolina 10PM
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)