Family of O.W. Sadberry Sr. tour school named after him

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The family of a pioneer for Bryan ISD education visited the school that bears his name Saturday morning.

Relatives of O.W. Sadberry Sr. were in Bryan for a family reunion and had the chance to tour Sadberry Intermediate ahead of the 2023-2024 school year.

The Sadberry’s have many educators in the family and credit Sadberry Sr. for their passion for education.

“As I pulled into the parking lot I saw the name on the school to see his picture and several quotes by him it really brought up some of the things he instilled in me,” said Tony Neal, the grandson of O.W. Sadberry Sr.

Sadberry left behind a legacy in Bryan ISD working in education in the area, as a teacher and principal for Booker T. Washington Elementary School from 1949-1970 before the school burned down.

Shane Watkins is the granddaughter of O.W. Sadberry Sr. and says she hopes current and future students will be able to feel his presence as they walk the halls.

“This school is going to provide that background that they need. The stepping stone they need to go to the next level. I hope they know how important that is,” Watkins said.

Students will begin school at Sadberry Intermediate on August 10 and there will be a building dedication for the facility on August 30.

