Fire damages century old building in Fort Worth Stockyards

By Heather Kovar
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Fort Worth, Texas (KBTX) -According to the Fort Worth Fire Department, a century old building was heavily damaged by fire Saturday night. The department says a large volume of fire was noticed in the back of Cantina Cadillac Bar around 8:15 PM.

The building is located at Exchange and Ellis. The fire department says the fire went to three-alarms before it was under control after two hours. However, the department says the fire was contained to the one building, preventing any extensive damage to other historic buildings.

The Fort Worth Fire Department says a broken gas line contributed to the fire making it difficult to contain. There were also several obstacles, including a poor water supply, traffic control and crowded parking lots.

No injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation.

Saturday evening at approximately 8:15PM, Fort Worth Fire Department Engine 12 was returning from a call and noticed a...

Posted by Fort Worth Fire Department on Sunday, August 6, 2023

