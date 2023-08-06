Petrino confirms he will be Texas A&M’s primary play-caller

Texas A&M offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino at practice
Texas A&M offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino at practice(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football hosted its annual preseason media day at Kyle Field on Sunday ahead of the Aggies’ open practice.

After the Aggies took team pictures, new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino spoke to the media for the first time since arriving in Aggieland.

Many assumed that Petrino’s hiring meant that head coach Jimbo Fisher would hand over play-calling duties to Petrino and take more of an administrative role after the Aggies finished second to last in the conference in scoring offense last year. But Fisher hasn’t been very clear this offseason when asked about his and Petrino’s roles which have led to speculation on their working relationship. Petrino smiled when asked about it and made it clear he and Fisher work well together and that Jimbo is “the boss.” The Aggies’ new OC also said he was leaning toward being up in the press box during games but hasn’t decided yet. But whether he’s up in the press box or on the sideline, Petrino confirmed he will be calling the plays.

”It is a collective effort,” Petrino said. “I’ve been calling the plays at practice, and I will do that (calling plays at games). But a lot of times the plays will be called during the week. I didn’t do it as much based on what the defense was looking at and what they were doing, but I always did it based on did we call what we did in practice? Did we execute what we executed in practice? If we didn’t, why not? What’s the issue there? I want to make sure that we spend time preparing our players and they understand the situations and they can rely on that they’re going to get the play calls that they worked on and practiced on and got better on during the week,” Petrino added.

Texas A&M’s open practice for the fans to see the team is Sunday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. The Aggies have a couple of more weeks of Fall Camp before preparing for their season opener at home against New Mexico on September 2nd.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
DPS identifies driver killed in fatal crash in Milam County
Construction halted on Texas Independence Ballpark.
Construction on Texas Independence Ballpark halted after soil issue
A grand reopening concert will be happening Saturday night. This is a ticketed event and there...
The Palace Theater reopens with full lineup of movies and concerts
It is almost time to head back to school!
Back to school dates around the region
It was over 100 degrees at the start of the event with vendors passing out fans and water
First Friday brings people to Downtown Bryan despite the heat

Latest News

Alabama Crimson Tide
SEC Preview: Alabama
The Brazos Valley Bombers out hits the Seguin River Monsters but came up short in the Texas...
River Monsters top Bombers 3-1 in Texas Collegiate League Championship game
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
SEC Preview: South Carolina 10PM
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
Dailen Mize earns Reserve World Champion title at Youth Bull Riding World Finals