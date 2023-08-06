Petrino confirms he will be Texas A&M’s primary play-caller

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football hosted its annual preseason media day at Kyle Field on Sunday ahead of the Aggies’ open practice.

After the Aggies took team pictures, new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino spoke to the media for the first time since arriving in Aggieland.

Many assumed that Petrino’s hiring meant that head coach Jimbo Fisher would hand over play-calling duties to Petrino and take more of an administrative role after the Aggies finished second to last in the conference in scoring offense last year. But Fisher hasn’t been very clear this offseason when asked about his and Petrino’s roles which have led to speculation on their working relationship. Petrino smiled when asked about it and made it clear he and Fisher work well together and that Jimbo is “the boss.” The Aggies’ new OC also said he was leaning toward being up in the press box during games but hasn’t decided yet. But whether he’s up in the press box or on the sideline, Petrino confirmed he will be calling the plays.

”It is a collective effort,” Petrino said. “I’ve been calling the plays at practice, and I will do that (calling plays at games). But a lot of times the plays will be called during the week. I didn’t do it as much based on what the defense was looking at and what they were doing, but I always did it based on did we call what we did in practice? Did we execute what we executed in practice? If we didn’t, why not? What’s the issue there? I want to make sure that we spend time preparing our players and they understand the situations and they can rely on that they’re going to get the play calls that they worked on and practiced on and got better on during the week,” Petrino added.

Texas A&M’s open practice for the fans to see the team is Sunday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. The Aggies have a couple of more weeks of Fall Camp before preparing for their season opener at home against New Mexico on September 2nd.

