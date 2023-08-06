River Monsters top Bombers 3-1 in Texas Collegiate League Championship game

The Brazos Valley Bombers out hits the Seguin River Monsters but came up short in the Texas...
The Brazos Valley Bombers out hits the Seguin River Monsters but came up short in the Texas Collegiate League Championship game 3-1 at Edible Field Saturday night.(KBTX)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Bombers out hits the Seguin River Monsters but came up short in the Texas Collegiate League Championship game 3-1 at Edible Field Saturday night.

The Bombers had 10 hits and no errors while the River Monsters had 8 hits and two errors, but they put up three runs in the fifth which was the difference maker.

The Bombers have seven TCL titles while this is Seguins first after they joined the league last season.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, ERCOT, has issued a weather watch for due to...
ERCOT issues weather watch for expected tight grid conditions
The Office of General Counsel has completed its internal review of Texas A&M University’s...
Texas A&M will pay $1 million to Dr. Kathleen McElroy as part of settlement agreement
Fatal crash generic
DPS identifies driver killed in fatal crash in Milam County
On Thursday afternoon, authorities identified the deceased as 41-year-old Brandon Hall.
BCSO identifies body found on Pleasant Hill Rd, homicide investigation underway
Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley
Missing 15-year-old from College Station found safe

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
Eight year old Franklin cowboy Dailen Mize posted four successful rides at the Youth Bull...
Dailen Mize earns Reserve World Champion title at Youth Bull Riding World Finals