River Monsters top Bombers 3-1 in Texas Collegiate League Championship game

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Bombers out hits the Seguin River Monsters but came up short in the Texas Collegiate League Championship game 3-1 at Edible Field Saturday night.

The Bombers had 10 hits and no errors while the River Monsters had 8 hits and two errors, but they put up three runs in the fifth which was the difference maker.

The Bombers have seven TCL titles while this is Seguins first after they joined the league last season.

